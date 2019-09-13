ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.06

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.06 and traded as low as $65.12. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $65.46, with a volume of 507,118 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

