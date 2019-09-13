Project Pai Tops One Day Volume of $387,046.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, HBUS, LBank and BitForex. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $30.21 million and approximately $387,046.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.10 or 0.04385725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,620,988,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,453,250,139 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, LBank, BitForex, OOOBTC, Bitfinex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.