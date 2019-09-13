Project Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57.00 (PRJ)

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. Project Coin has a market capitalization of $4,684.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Project Coin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00203700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.81 or 0.01142643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039551 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000145 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002321 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00087124 BTC.

Project Coin Profile

Project Coin (PRJ) is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 47,140,974 coins and its circulating supply is 46,820,963 coins. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1 . Project Coin’s official website is projectcoin.net

Project Coin Coin Trading

Project Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, Crex24, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.