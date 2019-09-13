Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 0.9% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 106.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,112,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 266.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,907,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,591 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 317.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,520,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,268 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $59,119,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 67.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,435,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,480,000 after acquiring an additional 576,155 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,978,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $973,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,962.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,855 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.29. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.