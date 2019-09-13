Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Holdings Trimmed by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 472,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNX traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. 25,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,511. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $480.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.78. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 339.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.17%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Progenics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Velan Capital, L.P. acquired 277,424 shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $1,217,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lte Partners, Llc acquired 21,480 shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $106,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 677,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,406. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGNX. BidaskClub raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research set a $14.00 target price on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

