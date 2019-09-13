Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 753 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,299,000 after purchasing an additional 509,286 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,945,000 after acquiring an additional 332,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,559,000 after acquiring an additional 100,713 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 669,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 593,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total value of $381,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $392.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,190. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $314.14 and a one year high of $414.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.57.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

