Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,147 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,996,539,000 after purchasing an additional 165,206 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 54.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $259,925,000 after purchasing an additional 409,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,974 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,892.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 736,962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $164,682,000 after purchasing an additional 699,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 715,153 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,808,000 after purchasing an additional 42,346 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $3,352,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,098 shares in the company, valued at $68,415,963.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $38,352.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,352. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.32. 428,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,801,850. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 0.54. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $379.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.06) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group set a $189.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tesla to $337.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.53.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

