Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of PHP opened at GBX 135.80 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -15.98. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.40 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139 ($1.82).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.71%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

