Prairie Mining (ASX:PDZ) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Prairie Mining Ltd (ASX:PDZ) were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.28 ($0.20) and last traded at A$0.28 ($0.20), approximately 52,863 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 290,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.26 ($0.18).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 million and a PE ratio of -3.31.

About Prairie Mining (ASX:PDZ)

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft and Debiensko hard coking coal projects located in Poland. The company was formerly known as Prairie Downs Metals Limited and changed its name to Prairie Mining Limited in June 2014.

