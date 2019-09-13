PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 60,591 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $96,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $119.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,566. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $94.37 and a one year high of $121.29.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.89%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

