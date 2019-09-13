PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) Short Interest Update

PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,181,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the July 31st total of 942,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPDF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPDAI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPDAI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of PPDF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 926,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. PPDAI Group has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.64). PPDAI Group had a net margin of 52.42% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in PPDAI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PPDAI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PPDAI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PPDAI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in PPDAI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

PPDAI Group Company Profile

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

