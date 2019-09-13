POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PKX. ValuEngine raised POSCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of POSCO by 148.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of POSCO by 51.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 55,321 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in POSCO by 15.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in POSCO by 74.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 49,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in POSCO by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,296,000 after buying an additional 91,599 shares during the last quarter. 4.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About POSCO
POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.
