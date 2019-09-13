POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKX. ValuEngine raised POSCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get POSCO alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of POSCO by 148.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of POSCO by 51.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 55,321 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in POSCO by 15.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in POSCO by 74.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 49,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in POSCO by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,296,000 after buying an additional 91,599 shares during the last quarter. 4.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POSCO stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.12. POSCO has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $68.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.