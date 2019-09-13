Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

PTMN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Portman Ridge Finance stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. 69,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.30. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.80.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe purchased 11,500 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $26,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 32,639 shares of company stock valued at $73,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,449,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,683,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,697,000. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.