Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,058,500 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the July 31st total of 2,406,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,767. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.36. Popular has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. Popular had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $614.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 18.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.