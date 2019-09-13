Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Update

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:PCOM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 41,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,879. Points International has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $15.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.23 million for the quarter. Points International had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 29.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Points International by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Points International in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. AJO LP grew its position in Points International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 299,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Points International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,015,000. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

