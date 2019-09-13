Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Short Interest Update

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 147,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,793,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 406,155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 33,630 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSTI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pluristem Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:PSTI traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.28. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

