Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 119,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 143,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLBC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 21.35%.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

