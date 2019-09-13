Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLYA. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

PLYA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. 2,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $164.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 538.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 353.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

