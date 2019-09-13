Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) Shares Gap Up to $29.60

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $29.60. Pinterest shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 4,317,017 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. OTR Global began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “mixed” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.53.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11.

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

