Pinnacle Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,000. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.7% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $143,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SHYG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,655. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.2054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.