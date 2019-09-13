Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Visa by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 11,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. One Tusk Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,299,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $177.41. The company had a trading volume of 574,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $349.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.24 and a 200-day moving average of $167.08. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

