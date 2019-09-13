Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 453,054 Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 453,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,704,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 379,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 49,767 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 232,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 45,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,893,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,618,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen W. Bergstrom acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $229,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,645.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,200. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. 267,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,271,652. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.51.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.