Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $13.92 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,968 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.72.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.12. 184,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,809. The company has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $124.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.