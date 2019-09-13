Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 3,039 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $21,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 58,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 41,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,260,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.78. 2,653,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,673. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $107.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average of $83.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.27%.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra acquired 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 764,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.18.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.