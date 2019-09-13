Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 163.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,987 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,426 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Citrix Systems worth $15,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 83.8% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 46.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 334 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 107.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.91. 349,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,017. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $112.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average is $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

In related news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $523,356.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $597,880.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,049,280.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,473 shares of company stock worth $3,254,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

