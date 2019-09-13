Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDM. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of PDM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 73,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,464,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after buying an additional 981,685 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,921.3% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 526,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 500,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 602,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 333,179 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,095,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,836,000 after buying an additional 311,892 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.