Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Set at $33.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Phreesia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Phreesia stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,328. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.67.

In other Phreesia news, Director Scott Perricelli sold 743,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $13,380,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ii L.P. Chv sold 335,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $6,043,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

