Pharmaxis (ASX:PXS) Shares Down 2.6%

Pharmaxis Ltd. (ASX:PXS) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.19 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), 166,319 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 328,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.13).

The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.25.

Get Pharmaxis alerts:

In other Pharmaxis news, insider Gary Phillips 379,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th.

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human healthcare products for the treatment and management of chronic diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Bronchitol and Aridol Business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, a lung function test used to diagnose and manage asthma by detecting active airway inflammation through measuring airway hyper-responsiveness.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Pharmaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.