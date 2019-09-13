Phantasma Price Tops $0.0625 on Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $209,803.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, Kucoin and Hotbit. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00030371 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002033 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00139796 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,268.58 or 1.00072225 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003594 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003185 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 92.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

