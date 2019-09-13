PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Short Interest Down 11.3% in August

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 188,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Madden bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 198,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,533.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $46,875. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSW. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,832,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 719,182 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in PFSweb by 10.9% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 127,396 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in PFSweb during the second quarter worth about $449,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PFSweb during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in PFSweb by 74.7% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 124,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 53,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

PFSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $5.00 target price on shares of PFSweb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Shares of PFSweb stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 28,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,238. The company has a market cap of $51.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. PFSweb has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.51 million during the quarter. PFSweb had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

