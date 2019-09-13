Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price Up 7%

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) rose 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $17.33, approximately 5,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 411,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

PSNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Personalis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Personalis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Personalis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Personalis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Personalis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 million. Personalis’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Personalis will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, Director Ken Ludlum bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth about $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

