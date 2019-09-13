Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 45,000 Shares of Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Self Storage were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of SELF traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.80. 20,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,636. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. Global Self Storage Inc has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $4.95.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Global Self Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.