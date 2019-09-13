Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,312 Shares of Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,312 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Majesco worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Majesco by 61.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Majesco by 34.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Majesco by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter.

Majesco stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.87. 26,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,959. Majesco has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation of the insurance industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and India. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C)/general insurance, life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group/benefits providers.

