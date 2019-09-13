Perritt Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPRT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Support.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Support.com in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Support.com by 24.5% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 327,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPRT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. 87,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,253. Support.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.12.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Support.com had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Support.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

