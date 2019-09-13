Perritt Capital Management Inc. Invests $293,000 in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BioSpecifics Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 60,150.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Toby Wegman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $60,753.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th.

BioSpecifics Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 55,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,207. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.17. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $73.31.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Research analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

