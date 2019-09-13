Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $466,000 Holdings in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of Polar Power worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the first quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

POLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polar Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polar Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Polar Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of POLA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.67. 1,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,093. Polar Power Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 million, a P/E ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 0.37.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Polar Power Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polar Power Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

