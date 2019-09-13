Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Perficient stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,507. Perficient has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Perficient had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,249.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Kackley sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $281,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,239. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

