Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.25 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Perceptron, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets information based process measurement and guidance solutions which help customers improve performance. Perceptron’s product offerings are designed to improve quality,increase productivity and decrease costs in the automotive and forest products workplace. Perceptron’s design philosophy is to create systems which incorporate sophisticated proprietary software and hardware to minimize the need for customer application engineering. “

Get Perceptron alerts:

PRCP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perceptron from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Perceptron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. 41 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,675. The company has a market cap of $48.92 million, a PE ratio of 508.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. Perceptron has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Perceptron had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perceptron will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCP. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Perceptron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perceptron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perceptron during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perceptron (PRCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perceptron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.