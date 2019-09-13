Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,273. The company has a market capitalization of $659.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $36.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 6,072 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $196,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 438.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

