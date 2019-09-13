Peercoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $72,159.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003137 BTC on major exchanges including Bitsane, WEX, LiteBit.eu and Bittylicious. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $72,159.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,333.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.43 or 0.02889021 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003340 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004066 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00873693 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007696 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,626,514 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Poloniex, WEX, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Livecoin, SouthXchange and Bitsane. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

