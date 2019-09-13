Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Xaar (LON:XAR)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Xaar (LON:XAR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

XAR stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 73.20 ($0.96). The stock had a trading volume of 78,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 million and a PE ratio of -4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 96.32. Xaar has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.20 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198.80 ($2.60).

Get Xaar alerts:

About Xaar

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Xaar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.