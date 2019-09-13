Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

OCDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,073 ($14.02) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Investec reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,141.92 ($14.92).

Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,338.50 ($17.49) on Monday. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 730.60 ($9.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,223.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,217.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,153 ($15.07) per share, with a total value of £115,300 ($150,659.87). Also, insider Neill Abrams bought 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,117 ($14.60) per share, for a total transaction of £17,983.70 ($23,498.89). Insiders purchased 11,623 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,450 in the last three months.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

