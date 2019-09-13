Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Iomart Group (LON:IOM)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of Iomart Group stock opened at GBX 340 ($4.44) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.73 million and a P/E ratio of 29.31. Iomart Group has a 52 week low of GBX 306 ($4.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 332.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 344.69.

In other Iomart Group news, insider Scott Cunningham bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,986.80).

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

