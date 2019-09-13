Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Iomart Group (LON:IOM)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Separately, FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.
Shares of Iomart Group stock opened at GBX 340 ($4.44) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.73 million and a P/E ratio of 29.31. Iomart Group has a 52 week low of GBX 306 ($4.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 332.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 344.69.
About Iomart Group
iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.
