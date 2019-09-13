Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Playtech (LON:PTEC)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PTEC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Playtech from GBX 603 ($7.88) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective (up previously from GBX 520 ($6.79)) on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Playtech from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Playtech in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 526.75 ($6.88).

PTEC stock opened at GBX 423.90 ($5.54) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 406.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 417.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60. Playtech has a 1-year low of GBX 352.90 ($4.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 510.40 ($6.67). The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Playtech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

In other news, insider John Jackson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £20,450 ($26,721.55).

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

