PCHAIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $370,307.00 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $370,307.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, Bibox and DEx.top.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.89 or 0.04417548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,582,693 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX, DEx.top, Bibox and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

