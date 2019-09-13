Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.60

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 36232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

PEGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,725,000 after acquiring an additional 83,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 229,260 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 17,444.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 43,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

