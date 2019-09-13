Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PATI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528. Patriot Transportation has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $21.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64 and a beta of -0.15.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Patriot Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patriot Transportation stock. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Patriot Transportation makes up approximately 2.3% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 7.51% of Patriot Transportation worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

