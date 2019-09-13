Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of PATI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528. Patriot Transportation has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $21.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64 and a beta of -0.15.
Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patriot Transportation stock. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Patriot Transportation makes up approximately 2.3% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 7.51% of Patriot Transportation worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.
Patriot Transportation Company Profile
Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.
Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.