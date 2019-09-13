Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $29.01 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.9% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,695 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,709,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,751 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,083,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,372,000 after acquiring an additional 654,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,869,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,471,000 after acquiring an additional 648,775 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.11. 1,656,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,701,360. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $341.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

