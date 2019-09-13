Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Stake Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.33% of Parker-Hannifin worth $72,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,035,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 3,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.39 per share, for a total transaction of $475,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,558.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $312,868.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,024.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,382. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PH traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $183.82. 43,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,735. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $140.82 and a 1 year high of $193.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.46. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. Bank of America downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.55.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

