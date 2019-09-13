Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.19. The company had a trading volume of 37,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $140.82 and a 52 week high of $193.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.24 and a 200-day moving average of $170.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $312,868.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 18,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $3,436,059.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,759,046.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,382 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

